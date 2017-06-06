There are all sorts of Cultural Activities to enjoy at the Shops at Wailea this month, but of special interest is the Lei Po`o Making workshop that will take place on Monday, June 12 (and each Monday in June). You’ll learn techniques to weave Ti leaf lei, as well as the historical uses of lei in Hawaii and how it’s used to express love. Open to keiki and adults. Free. 2:30-3:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Photo courtesy Shops at Wailea