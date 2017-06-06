How the Hui Noeau is bringing art to Maui’s elementary schools

May Day festivities at Makawao Elementary included an exhibition of art work that was created during the Hui No‘eau‘s new afterschool program. The event was the culmination of the Hui’s new Na Keiki No’eau program, which is a visual arts education program that sends Hui teaching artists to after school programs in Maui County; the program was developed in response to a great need expressed by Maui educators for more arts learning opportunities for students in and after school.

The Na Keiki No‘eau program launched in February at Makawao Elementary School’s A+ After School Program. Hui No‘eau collaborated with the Upcountry primary school and worked closely with teacher Susan Harper to coordinate the program.

Throughout the program, Hui teaching artists guided rotating groups of 20 students per visit through completion of art projects in a variety of media. Each project incorporated engaging subjects, allowing students to understand the correlation between topics and see art as a way of expressing and interacting with the world around them. They also incorporated art history–inspired by van Gough and Aboriginal artwork–into the students’ projects.

“We are grateful to the Hui No‘eau for providing creative, high quality art classes to our Makawao Elementary after school students,” said Robyn Honda, Makawao Elementary School principal. “By introducing a variety of art mediums and techniques, Hui teaching artists sparked imaginative and expressive ideas as well as encouraged critical thinking and problem solving strategies.”

Hui No‘eau’s collaboration with Makawao Elementary School served as a pilot program for future expansion into more of Maui’s A+ After School Programs. “After school programs in the visual arts are so important for the creative development of Maui’s keiki,” said Hui Programs Director Anne-Marie Forsythe. “Na Keiki No‘eau art activities provide fun and engaging opportunities for children to experiment, observe, and learn to communicate their feelings and ideas in a positive and supportive environment. This vital program also serves many students that do not have access to arts opportunities outside of school. We hope this program will continue for many years to come.”

The Hui No‘eau is a nonprofit visual arts center located on the 100-year-old Kaluanui estate on Baldwin Ave. It is hosting a Kaluanui Centennial Celebration and Family Day on Saturday, July 22 from 10am to 2pm with free admission. The community can enjoy art projects, food trucks, live music, Made on Maui product vendors, and more. For more information or to support the Hui’s educational programs and outreach efforts, visit Huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560 x25.

Photo courtesy Hui No‘eau