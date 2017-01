Gourd carver Neola Caveny will be at Maui Hands in Makawao this Thursday, Jan. 26. In old Hawaii, gourds were used for cooking, musical instruments and headdresses and were often decorated using the same time-consuming techniques that are still used today. Stop by the gallery a view her beautiful creations. Free. 8am-5pm. Maui Hands, (1169 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-2008; Mauihands.com

Photo: Miguel Vera Leon/Flickr