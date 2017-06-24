There’s an Art Tour at King Kamehameha Golf Club on Friday, June 30. Learn about the history of the only two Frank Lloyd Wright-designed buildings in Hawaii, and see original works by local Maui artists. The Clubhouse was originally designed to be a private home for Arthur Miller and Marilyn Monroe, but the building was completed for Pundy Yokouchi and Howard Yamamoto in 1993. Tour packages include discounted dining and golf rates. Reservations are required. 8am. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

Photo: Jen Russo