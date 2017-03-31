Maui Time

You are here: Home / Entertainment / Art / Art Maui at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Art Maui at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

by Leave a Comment

Art Maui presents its 39th annual juried exhibit at Maui Arts and Cultural Center, which runs through Sunday, April 30. There will be a variety of art on display including drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, jewelry, fiber and sculpture. This year, Art Maui introduces Sally French–the owner of Double Dog Dare Studio on Kauai–as the the distinguished juror. Free. 9am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Artmaui.com

Photo courtesy of Rosina Potter

Comments

comments