Art Maui at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Art Maui presents its 39th annual juried exhibit at Maui Arts and Cultural Center, which runs through Sunday, April 30. There will be a variety of art on display including drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, jewelry, fiber and sculpture. This year, Art Maui introduces Sally French–the owner of Double Dog Dare Studio on Kauai–as the the distinguished juror. Free. 9am. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Artmaui.com
Photo courtesy of Rosina Potter
