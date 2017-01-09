Akihiko Izukura’s The Way of Natural Textile Exhibit at Schaefer Gallery

Akihiko Izukura’s “The Way of Natural Textile” exhibit will be on display at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Schaefer Gallery from Sunday, Jan. 15 to Sunday, Mar. 19. A master textile artist from Kyoto, Japan, he creates work that honors sustainability and symbiosis with nature. The exhibit will feature a fiber installation made entirely of hand-woven, naturally dyed silk that’s produced by silkworms. You’ll also see a combined dialog of weaving, netting, entwining, and dying that will be visible in a large structural form to walk through and experience. Free. 10am-5pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of MACC