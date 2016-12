I’m writing because of a person or persons who came to my neighborhood by Kihei and stole two of my laser lights. These lights aren’t cheap, and I had to save a little here and there to be able to buy them this year. What’s more, I put them in my 74-year-old mother’s front yard for her to enjoy. What kind of jerk are you to steal anything–especially Christmas lights in December? I hope you get run down by a reindeer and have the worst holiday and New Year ever.

Illustration: Ron Pitts