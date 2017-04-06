Eh Brah! Why’d you destroy the elementary school’s playground?

The gorgeous cedar playhouse at the elementary school that you destroyed was loved by the preschool class. It was acquired through the hard work of teachers and generous community donations, and was there just two weeks before you smashed it. To the class of children aged three, four and five–many of whom had developmental disabilities–it wasn’t just a playhouse. It was a place of hope, joy and imagination. It was their pancake house, shave ice stand and even home. Are you happy that we and they were devastated to come to school Monday morning and find it in pieces?

Illustration: Ron Pitts