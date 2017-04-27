Eh Brah: Why’d you break into my car and steal my grandchildren’s handmade blanket?

You smashed my car window. You stole my market basket. You stole a package addressed to my grandchildren. You stole the handmade blanket that it took me six months to knit for my newest grandchild. I hope that you gave that blanket to a child who needs it. I hope that child knows that love and aloha went into that blanket. I hope you learn that grandmothers give unconditional love. Even to a person like you. I hope your life turns around so you can give love and aloha instead of heartache and sadness.

Illustration: Ron Pitts