Eh Brah: Why were you such a jerk with your shopping cart?

Eh sistah! What was your deal in the grocery store parking lot? Yeah, it was raining, but what gave you the idea that instead of returning your shopping cart to the corral or even the store, you’d just park it in front of my car after you loaded up your truck? I was walking across the parking lot, not really believing that I was watching you do that. Your laziness meant I had to unload my groceries into my car, then return YOUR shopping cart to the corral–I certainly wasn’t going to be jackass and park it front of some other poor slob’s car. You suck!

Illustration: Ron Pitts