Eh Brah: Why were you a jerk when I had an emergency?

Eh brah! Just because I had my hazard lights flashing and I was coming up behind you blinking my lights, that didn’t mean you should pull out in front of me and try to slow me down. It meant I had a real life emergency. Why were you a self righteous jerk trying to enforce your own form of local justice? Puleez. You should have pulled over or just gotten out of my way. I was taking a loved one with a heart condition to the hospital and you were between me and potentially saving a life. Hope you don’t get the same treatment if YOU have an emergency, brah.

Illustration: Ron Pitts