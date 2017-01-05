Eh Brah! Why the crazy pirate act at the grocery store?

We were all waiting in line, patiently, at the grocery store. Only Lanes 3 and 5 were lit up, but there wasn’t anyone working at 5. Then you rolled up, dressed like a pirate–complete with white blouse and white capris and your own stolen shopping cart–trying to buy a 12oz hot plate. You pulled your cart up to Lane 5 and started an onomatopoeia explosion of ding donging. When no one answered, you rolled over to our lane and start asking where the “old ugly lady” is who usually works Lane 5. Finally she returned, you checked out and asked for a small kine bag. I hope you choke on your on your pork lau lau. Arggg!

Illustration: Ron Pitts