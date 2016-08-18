Eh Brah: Why can’t we all share the sidewalk?

I was biking home from work–a six-mile trek–when you appeared on a sidewalk with your thumb out hitching a ride. I suppose I was wrong expecting you to share the sidewalk. It’s what I would naturally do, so I was taken back by your shouting at me to get onto the shoulder of the road “where I belong!” We bicyclists use the shoulder because bike paths aren’t available to us so when a sidewalk appears we take advantage of them for safety reasons. You wouldn’t consider this because you’re a miserable, mean no-mannered human being only thinking of yourself. You didn’t have to push me off the sidewalk onto the shoulder of a busy road during afternoon rush hour traffic. Hope it took an hour in the hot summer sun before you got someone to pick up your sorry ass.

Illustration: Ron Pitts