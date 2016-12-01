Eh Brah: Why are you burning abandoned cars on Maui?

Eh Brah, why do you burn abandoned cars? When you do, you unleash an environmental disaster. All those fluids and plastics and kinds of rubber go into the air. One car that was burned on Hana Highway caused a drool of black slime to run down the gutter toward the nearest gulch–and the ocean. When you leave a car with the “orange sticker of death” alone, the county takes it away and it gets drained and the tires get removed. Only then does it get crushed, and the aina heaves a sigh of relief.

Illustration: Ron Pitts