Eh Brah: Thanks to the extraordinary lady who helped me on Mokulele Highway!

To the extraordinary lady who stopped when she saw my car broken down in the middle of the Mokulele Highway with cars streaming past it on Election Day–THANK YOU! Thank you so much. I heard you say, “I don’t know what I can do to help, but I couldn’t just drive by.” You, and some other kind peeps, helped me push it to the side of the road, you offered me your phone and more than that, you gave me such kind support when I was feeling overwhelmed. Thank you a million times for your help. I’m so grateful to live on an island with you, and other kind people like you on it–you show me the meaning of aloha.

Illustration: Ron Pitts