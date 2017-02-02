Eh Brah! Thanks for helping me out at the grocery store!

The other night, as I scrambled for money for groceries, the man behind me at the cashier said that he would cover my balance. He may have thought, as I did, that it might come to just a few dollars. He said he got a great holiday bonus and that he’d be happy passing on some of his gift. Turns out, I was $21 short but he still covered me. Thanks kind stranger for astounding me on a night when others were rushing around and not thinking about their neighbors. Hope your life and love are charmed. Mahalo nui. By the way, I am not young and sexy and/or did not have children in my arms. He was just a kind person, doing a kind thing.

Illustration: Ron Pitts