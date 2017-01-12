Eh Brah! Thanks for finding my phone!

Eh brah! I’ve had better days and worse days. It happens. But I hit the bottom rung this time and realized that all I had left of any value was my cell phone. That was all I needed to restart the CLIMB! That’s when I saw a guy in a suit and his well-dressed (I think) girlfriend. They had a flat tire and were struggling with the jack. I stopped and helped them. When I started, I put my cell on top of their fender. I needed it near my ear because it’s my friend. When I finished, we shook hands and I put the jack away properly in the trunk. Then I got back in my car and drove away–forgetting that I left my phone on their rear fender. That’s when I went back to my job and the guy I work with told me a guy called from MY PHONE! It was safe and the guy was calling my recent numbers. He told me his address and I met with him. He said he saw an “unusual” shape in all the wet leaves on the center yellow stripe on Kanani Road. It was my phone, face down. I guess karma works both ways! Mahalo, brah!

Illustration: Ron Pitts