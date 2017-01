This one goes out to the inconsiderate un-pono person dumping their large trashy appliances on Ka`ae Road. Enough already! We see your black truck dumping, then peeling out afterwards, which tells me you know it’s wrong to do what you’re doing. Have you even thought about the residents in the neighborhood who actually care about the environment and what our neighborhood looks like? Didn’t think so. My hood is not a trash dump! Cut it out!

Illustration: Ron Pitts