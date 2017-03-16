Eh Brah! Please dispose of your beer boxes properly!

To all who drink beer on Maui: When you open the box that beer comes in, please fold and collapse them before placing them in the trash. Our dumps are getting full. Also, cans and bottles go in recycling receptacles–don’t scatter them on the ground! Yes, the seven cent tax you pay for each can or bottle only brings back five cents but to many of us it helps. Drink and be merry, enjoy life, but save our dumps. We all live on this island. You have enough strength to bend bottle caps–why not take and fold boxes to cut down on waste?

Illustration: Ron Pitts