Eh Brah! Don’t dump your TV in the parking lot!

Eh Brah! Not a smart idea to dump an old chunky TV in the parking area the kiters use to park at Lanes. But here’s a big thank you to the foil-boarder who helped me manhandle it into the trunk of my car–even braving the broken glass in your bare feet. And thank you to the fishing guys who came up with a bathing-suit tie to keep the trunk closed. And, of course, it’s great that a Maui e-cycling volunteer was there to take it out again (he even recognized the fancy knot).

Illustration: Ron Pitts