Sign Language: Aries better hurry up and eat something soon

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could live happily on an island by yourself, if you had to. The trick is, you’d have to have no chance of escape or rescue. In that case, you’d adapt and even thrive. But possessing even a glimmer of hope might poison the whole thing–instead of making the best of things, and learning to enjoy what you can in the situation, you’d obsess over the (unlikely) way out of it. Can you see how having options can occasionally be bad for you? Please, when presented with some this week, do your best to pretend they don’t exist. I promise, you’ll almost certainly be happier for it.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

An Aries walking around with an empty belly? How is this happening? Usually, you experience a need and you fill it, no matter what gets in your way. So what could possibly convince you to deprive yourself? A potential love? A principle? Some authority figure? (Yeah, right.) Or could it be that you’ve already grasped the point of this week’s lesson–sometimes it feels better to sacrifice what you have (or could have) just to give it someone else. Give up something you want this week, and make sure someone who needs it gets it. The rumblings in your tummy won’t matter in the slightest–even the faintest whispered “thank you” will be able to drown them out.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You know why you have to be a leader this week? Because you’re in a position to be one. Maybe it’s because you know things others don’t, or simply because you can see the situation from a wider perspective. Perhaps it’s just because they want or need you to take control. It might just be because you can do a good job and you know it (even if some don’t). Whatever the reason, please don’t deny the obvious role you’re to take in all the things happening around you. When the reins are presented (or otherwise available) to you, please grab them.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re sometimes a bit like Frankenstein’s monster: made up of dozens of assorted pieces that don’t necessarily cooperate well with each other–in fact many of them compete and conflict, rebel and resist. While this may be conceptually fascinating, it’s exhausting in practice. You’re constantly wondering how to get all your different parts to start pulling in the same direction, so you can get on with your life, instead of regularly sabotaging your own efforts. The whole answer to this question will require many years to discover, but a juicy helpful clue, at least, should present itself this week.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

One of these things is not like the others; one of these things does not belong… Most of the stuff you’re doing is helping you become a better person or proceed towards your dreams. The other activity (or three) you’re engaging in isn’t exactly bad, it’s just not adding anything especially to your life, big-picture-wise. This week, take notice of which of your pursuits aren’t truly part of the master plan. There’s no need to completely eliminate them (at least not yet), but once you see how much time they’re taking away from what really counts, you might want to cut down.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Being stalked is only fun in theory. Drop your secret fantasy about it; that oversized ego will get you in trouble this week, otherwise. Remember that any time a lover has displayed the slightest clinginess, you’ve run for the hills. Even worshipful adoration got tiresome, didn’t it? This week you’re due to receive the kind of attention that could easily explode into something more extreme, if you let your perverse ego have its way. Don’t encourage your potential admirer(s), despite the temptation. Nip this one now, or it’ll come back to bite you, hard, and sooner than you think.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

An ambigram is a word that can be read in more than one way–for instance it can say one thing when simply read, and another when reflected in a mirror, or flipped upside-down. It’s kind of gimmicky, I know, but it nevertheless reminds me of you–how you can appear to be your own polar opposite depending on when and where someone is looking at you. Bear this in mind when someone reacts to you this week in a totally unexpected way–it’s probably more a reflection of where they’re coming from and how they’re seeing you than anything real about you. However, practice patience and compassion, instead of dismissing them out of hand. If you can talk them around to seeing something like the “real” you (whoever that is), you’ll be deeply thankful you bothered.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Here’s to your glamour and flair, Libra. Whatever you do, from the noble to the ignoble, you do with style. This is why some of you end up manifesting a world more superficial than substantial; the people around you are so dazzled by your methods that they don’t notice the (lack of) content beneath. Although they may not care, I know you do. If you haven’t exactly been living up to your own private standards, this week is a good time to remedy that. Most of those around you may not be any more or less impressed when your actions and intentions shift from selfish to altruistic, but I guarantee, it’ll make a difference to you. And your shine? That can only get brighter as you feel better.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

I’m sure you’ve noticed how our world is becoming less and less free. How small will the boxes we’re forced to live inside become before we find them unendurable? And will we then be too weak to actually break free? Please recognize that when even you–who can find ways to flourish in the most limiting circumstances–feel cramped and anxious by the strictures that bind you, the rest of us are really in trouble. Can you help yourself (and us) break out? There’s no time to waste. This week, please devote your considerable resourcefulness and energy towards finding ways to protect and expand what freedoms we still have.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Most everyone ties their shoelaces basically the same way, but why? There are actually many knot variations that are faster to tie, more secure, or both. It’s one of those things we almost never think about or question. Would our lives change much if we did? Probably not. But you never know. What I do know is that there are at least two other things you do on automatic, without wondering if there’s a “better” (More efficient? More happiness-inducing?) way. If you can identify them, and switch over to some improved method, your life would change, in at least eleven good (if not mind-blowing or earth-shattering) ways. If that’s not a good ratio of effort to result, I don’t know what is.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Over a decade ago, Kyle MacDonald started with one red paperclip on offer. He traded that for a wooden fish pen, then a handmade doorknob, then a Coleman stove. He continued “trading up” from there, and a year later, after 14 trades, ended up with a house. Granted he made “something” out of “nothing” mostly because people were charmed by the idea and kindly helping him out. But you could do something similar (if on a smaller, less grand scale) this week, if you were but to try.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

When planning your next move, don’t be too ambitious. I know jumping into deep water has worked for you before, but it’s just not a good idea this time. The water’s likely to be so cold that you’ll be climbing out again before you’ve even had time to think, and after your chilling experience, you’ll be that much more reluctant to try again. I suggest the torturous but manageable strategy of wading in a few inches at a time. It’ll take ages to get to where you want to be, and it won’t be a pleasant process, but at least you’ll actually get there, eventually.

