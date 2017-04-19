World Penguin Day at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort in Ka`anapali

Maui Time

Celebrate World Penguin Day at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort this Tuesday, April 25. There you’ll see seven of the most popular members of the Hyatt’s ohana–their lovable African Black-Footed Penguins. Guests can see a penguin feeding with educational talks, take pictures with the penguin mascot and partake in penguin cookie decorating. Check out this sweet little penguin party in West Maui! Free. 9:30am. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka`anapali); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com

Photo courtesy the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort

 

