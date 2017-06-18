On Saturday, June 24, Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Hawaii will celebrate their 30th anniversary at the Queen Ka`ahumanu Center. Since 1987, RHMC has been providing a home-away-from home for Hawaii’s children and families in need. Their two residential facilities provide comfort and support for over 400 families in Hawaii per year. The public is invited to have fun, engage and celebrate with them. Free. 11am. Queen Ka`ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/RHMC Hawaii