The Queen Ka`ahumanu Birthday Festival happens at the Queen Ka`ahumanu Center this Saturday, Mar. 18. Head to Kahului to celebrate the birthday with live Hawaiian entertainment, cultural demonstrations, education and history booths. The ‘Ahahui Ka`ahumanu Society will be there selling merchandise as part of its efforts to educate the community in Hawaiian culture. Free. 10am. Queen Ka`ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com
Photo: Aubrey Hord
Comments