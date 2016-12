This Monday, Aug. 22–and every Monday thereafter–dance enthusiasts and Latin music lovers can take Salsa Dance Classes at the Makawao Union Church. Led by instructors Demian and Lasensua, beginner classes take place from 6-6:45pm while intermediate classes run from 6:45-7:30pm. Singles and couples are welcome. $10-15. 6-7:30pm. Makawao Union Church Hall (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 310-363-9524; Makawaounionchurch.org; [email protected]

Photo: Flickr/ Vladimir Pustovit