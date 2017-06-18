Maui Humane Society’s Golf Tournament at the Wailea Golf Club

The Maui Humane Society is holding a benefit golf tournament at the Wailea Golf Club on Saturday, June 24. It will begin with a shotgun start at the Blue Course, and a special award lunch will follow at Manoli’s Pizza Company. There’ll be five Closest to Pin contests and four Hole in One contests with prizes like a 2017 Mercedes Benz, a Caribbean cruise and more. All proceeds will benefit the animals at the Maui Humane Society. $150+. 6am. Wailea Golf Club’s Blue Course. (100 Wailea Ike Dr.); Mauihumanesociety.org

Photo: Pixabay.com