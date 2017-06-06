Maui Humane Society needs immediate short term foster homes for dogs

The Maui Humane Society is asking the community for help in meeting their urgent need for short-term foster homes for dogs. Dogs are coming in almost daily, and the kennels are starting to get uncomfortably crowded; people who are able to temporarily house a dog are urged to consider hosting a pet in their home until a permanent forever home can be found.

“Please consider opening up your heart and home to a shelter dog,” said Nancy Willis, Director of Development and Community Outreach.

The Maui Humane Society provides families all supplies and information needed to become a foster.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 808-877-3680 ext. 3. Interested parties can also visit the shelter anytime between 11am-6pm

Maui Humane Society is a nonprofit that’s served the community for over 60 years. It’s Maui’s only open admission shelter. Its mission is to protect and serve the lives of Maui’s animals, accepting all in need, educating the community and inspiring respect and compassion toward all animals. For additional information, visit Mauihumanesociety.org.

Photo courtesy of Maui Humane Society