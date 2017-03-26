Let’s Hippity Hop Together at Queen Kaahumanu Center

Celebrate the arrival of the Easter Bunny with “Let’s Hippity Hop Together” at the Queen Ka`ahumanu Center this Saturday, Apr. 1. There will be age-specific keiki egg hunts, contests with prizes, crafts and more. The Easter Bunny will also be available for visits and professional photographs April 1-15. Pet photos with Mr. Bunny are available on Apr. 3 and 10 from 5-9pm and Compassionate Bunny is available by appointment, or on April 4 and 11 from 12-2pm. Cost TBA. 10am. Queen Ka`ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

