The Lanai Fifth Friday town party happens this Friday, Dec. 30. Expeditions Ferry is offering a special round-trip package that includes to-and-from ferry rides from Lahaina Harbor to Manele Bay, and round-trip ground transportation between Manele Harbor and Lanai City. Lahaina departure times are 9:15am, 12:45pm, 3:15pm. Manele departure time is 9:45pm. $60. 5:30pm. Lanai Fifth Friday, (Lanai City, Dole Park); 808-270-7710; Fifthfridaylanai.com