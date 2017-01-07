It’s time for the next edition of the Lahaina Second Friday town party. This Friday, Jan. 13, bring your family and friends down to Lahaina Town for delicious food from West Maui restaurants, food truck and vendors. The monthly event will also provide many opportunities to get to know the Lahaina community better and enjoy live entertainment and music under Maui’s magical sunset. It’s also Art Night, so make sure to visit all of the local art galleries for a variety of special events. Free. 4:30pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front Street, Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com