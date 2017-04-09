Lahaina Kite Flying Day at Lahaina Cannery Mall

Lahaina Kite Flying Day will be celebrated at the Lahaina Cannery Mall on Saturday, April 15. Watch a colorful collection of kites soaring from the Mall’s south lawn. There’ll be lots of vibrant banner displays, acrobatic sport kites, keiki kite-making and more. Don’t miss out on seeing the inaugural flight of the giant Chinese serpent kite made by Maui’s kite enthusiast community throughout the Maui Kite Festival weekend. Free. 9am. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com
Photo: Flickr/Sheila
