Karaoke Star Saturday’s will take place this Saturday, Jan. 28, and every Saturday until further notice at the Queen Ka`ahumanu Center. Grab your friends or go solo for a karaoke night with Karaoke Jockey Dean Sakurai of Star Tracks Karaoke Maui. There will be thousands of songs to choose from, and KJ Dean will help you select just the right tune. Free. 5pm. Queen Ka`ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Photo courtesy of Flickr/Mark Yokoyama