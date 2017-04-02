Imua Family Services’ Fantasia Ball ‘Platinum Jubilee’ will be at the Hyatt Regency in Ka`anapali this Saturday, April 8th. They’ll be celebrating their 70th anniversary of helping Maui families in need with a star-powered gala, gourmet dinner, live music, auctions and dancing. This year, there will be performances by Tony Award Winner Adrienne Warren and the Eric Gilliom Band. Right after the gala, there’s also Platinum After Party. $200-5,000. 5:30pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka`anapali); 808-661-1234; Maui.hyatt.com
Photo courtesy Imua Family Services
