Ho`omau Benefit at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens

The 2017 Ho`omau Benefit will take place at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens this Saturday, Mar. 25. The annual event raises funds for the Punana Leo O Maui Hawaiian language immersion school with a celebratory afternoon of Hawaiian culture. The event will feature many chances to support the event with Hawaiian artisans and demonstrations, ono food, a keiki zone, live and silent auctions. Entertainment will be provided by Hui Makua o Punana Leo, Na Hoa, Matagi, Halau Kekuaokala`au`ala`iliahi with Na Wai Eha, Kalani Pe`a, Josh Tatofi, Kaumakaiwa and Kekuhi Kanaka`ole. $20. 9am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Hoomau.com
Photo courtesy Ho`omau
Comments