There will be a Heart Art Fundraiser for Kahuena Kanekoa at Wailuku Coffee Company this Friday, Mar. 31. Now six years old, Kahu was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma cancer when he was four. He’s been in remission twice, but the cancer has returned for round three. Event proceeds will support Kahu’s medical bills and travel expenses. There will be live music with Kanekoa, great food and drink specials. There will also be a raffle drawing with original art work by Kelly Sullivan. To make a donation, please visit You Caring. 6pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

Photo courtesy Megan Kanekoa