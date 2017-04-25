Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation celebrates new home



Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation (HARF) will be blessing their new 10 acre property in Waihee on Sunday, June 4. HARF, a foster based organization since their origination in 2011, has been saving thousands of animals over the years but lacked a facility from where they can do their best work. The foundation’s goal has always been to build a state of the art education and animal center for Maui’s animals in need.

“We are thrilled to finally have a place to call home,” said Executive Director and Co-Founder Dawn Hall. “It’s not only a dream come true, but it’s the first step toward making our animal center a reality. We’ve saved many lives over the years, but now we will be able to do so much more.”

Once complete, the future animal center will consist of an adoption and education center, veterinary clinic for companion and barnyard animals, adoption center, dog park, walking trails, and more. “We want to create a place where the community, animals and nature can come together for the betterment of all three,” Hall said.

HARF anticipates breaking ground on their first building–a multi-use barn–by the end of 2017. Hall said the foundation wants its center to be a very special place. “A lot of planning and consideration has gone into its use, functionality and design and we want to do it right the first time around,” she said.

During the planning, fund-raising and building process, HARF will continue to run its regular operations; HARF holds weekly adoption events at the Maui Mall every Saturday from 10am-3pm and Sunday from 11am-3pm.

The organization is run entirely by volunteers and they are always looking for people to donate time and foster families to help out. “It really takes a village to make a change in the way we look at animal welfare and we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish so much without the support of the community,” said Hall.

For more information about Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation and the work they do, visit their website at Hawaiianimalrescue.org.

Photo of Dawn Hall and friend courtesy HARF