Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours! Check out all Maui’s wonderful Thanksgiving events and celebrations in our special holiday section this week (click here for our great list of events). Head out to the Turkey Trot Race in Kula, and take advantage of great Thanksgiving dinner specials at a variety of island restaurants and resorts. ’Tis the season for counting our blessings, and we’re especially thankful for all of you! Mauitime.com/thanksgiving

Photo: Flickr/Donkey Hotey