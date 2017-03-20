Hale Kau Kau Annual Benefit Auction at Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea

The annual Hale Kau Kau Benefit Auction will take place at Fairmont Kea Lani this Sunday, Mar. 26. This 18th annual fundraiser supports the Maui Food Bank and will feature live entertainment, live and silent auctions and a fabulous Pacific Rim chef dinner. Attendees can bid on a selection of gift baskets, gift certificates, art pieces, activities, vacations and more. Purchase tickets by emailing [email protected] $140. 3pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100; Halekaukau.org
Photo courtesy Hale Kau Kau/Facebook
Comments