Haiku Ho`olaue`a and Flower Festival at Haiku Elementary School

The 24th annual Haiku Ho`olaue`a and Flower Festival will take place at the Haiku Elementary School this Saturday, April 22. This festival celebrates Hawaiian culture and the Maui community. Bring your family and friends to the North Shore for live entertainment, ono food vendors and trucks, the famous Haiku School Bake Sale, a huge silent auction, floral design contests, historical displays, keiki activities, games, Maui-made arts and crafts vendors and more. 9am-4pm. Haiku Elementary School, (105 Pauwela Rd., Haiku); 808-575-3000; Haikuhoolaulea.org
Photo courtesy Facebook/Haiku School
