Fun Daze Bazaar at St. Anthony’s School in Wailuku

The Fun Daze Bazaar will be at St. Anthony’s School this Saturday, April 22. There’ll be live Hawaiian music, comedy with Frank DeLima, great local food vendors and Maui food trucks. Bargain hunters will be in heaven in the Rummage Room, and all will enjoy perusing through the silent auction, crafts, art, baked goods, flowers and locally grown produce for sale. Keiki activities include face painting, balloon art and lots of fun bazaar games. Free. 8am. St. Anthony School, (1618 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4978; Sasmaui.org
Photo courtesy Facebook/St. Anthony School
