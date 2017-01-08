Chopper Night at Steel Horse Saloon in Wailuku

Chopper Night will go down at the Steel Horse Saloon in Wailuku this Saturday, Jan. 14. The venue invites Maui’s biker clubs and lone wolves for a night of motorcycle elbow-rubbing. Contest categories include Best Custom, Best Bike Paint of the Night and Best Classic Bike. Judging ends at 7pm, so get there early to make sure that your hog wins. The night will also feature good ol’ Maui karaoke, drink specials and lots of rock n’ roll. Free. 4pm. Steel Horse Saloon, (1234 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-245-2206

Photo: Dennis Bratland/Wikimedia Commons