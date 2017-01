Celebrate the Chinese New Year at the Wo Hing Museum in Lahaina this Friday, Feb. 3. This annual celebration honors the Lunar New Year with traditional Chinese lion dances, drumming, gongs, cymbals and many New Year’s blessings. This is an awesome Maui family event with keiki activities, firecrackers and a lion’s dance parade that flows down Front Street. Free. 10am. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-5553; Lahainarestoration.org/wo-hing-museum

Photo courtesy Karee Carlucci