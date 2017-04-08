Chinese Kite Festival at Wo Hing Museum in Lahaina

The annual Chinese Kite Festival will be take place at the Wo Hing Museum in Lahaina this Friday, April 14. Celebrate National Kite Month and Chinese culture on Maui at this cool family-friendly event. Check out ancient and modern kites from all around the world, see Brenda Wong demonstrate traditional Chinese knot tying and hear presentations by Dr. Busaba Yip on ancient Chinese kites and George Peters on modern kite flying. There’ll also be teas to taste and Chinese food to purchase, keiki kite-making and the unveiling of a giant serpent kite. Free. 10am. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-5553; Lahainarestoration.org/wo-hing-museum

Photo courtesy of Karee Carlucci