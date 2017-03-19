Annual Truckin’ For Trucker Ride From Central Maui to Upcountry

The third annual Truckin’ For Trucker Ride happens this Saturday, Mar. 25. The Farewell Ride will commemorate the life of the late Trucker Dukes with a ride that starts at Home Depot in Kahului to the final event at Casanova in Makawao with DJ Big Mike. The event will feature memory boards and photo collages (bring a photo no bigger than 4×6), a memory book to sign, Trucker hats and stickers for sale. The ride is from 5:30pm-6:45pm, and the music will start at 9:30pm. Donations are greatly appreciated, and all proceeds will go to the Trucker Dukes ohana. $10+. 5:30pm. Team Keiki, ([email protected]); 808-866-4755.

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Team Trucker