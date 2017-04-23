The 25th annual East Maui Taro Festival happens this Saturday, April 29. The festival is centered around taro (kalo), the essential staple food of the Hawaiian diet. The goal of the festival is to perpetuate Hawaiian culture with education about the significance of taro with Hawaiian hula and music performances, nonprofit info tents, food booths, cultural activities and a farmers market. There will also be a Queen’s Challenge Kalo Competition in honor of Queen Emma. Free. 9:30am. Hana Community Center, (5091 Uakea Rd., Hana); Tarofestival.org

Photo of Joseph Strong’s painting ‘Man With A Yoke Carrying Taro: Honolulu Museum of Art/Wikimedia Commons