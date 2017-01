The 19th annual Chinese New Year Festival at the Maui Mall happens this Saturday, Jan. 28. Bring your family and friends down to Kahului to partake in celebration of Chinese culture and the 2017 Year of the Rooster. Be entertained by lion dances, keiki entertainment, yummy Chinese food and more. Free. 9am-2:30pm. Maui Mall, (70 E. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauimall.com

Photo courtesy of Flickr/Chew- Lin YIP