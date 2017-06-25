The 52nd Annual Makawao Rodeo Parade happens this Saturday, July 1. This year’s theme is “Ka Nohona Paniolo,” and will be a celebration in honor of past, present and future paniolos. The event will start with an all ages Stick Horse Race, and will be followed by the parade that starts on Baldwin Avenue, marches through Makawao Town and ends at the Eddie Tam Gym. There’ll be lots of activities including craft making, face painting, a rummage sale, ono foods, a book fair and more. Parking is available from 7am–1pm at Oskie Rice Arena with a free shuttle to Makawao Avenue and back. Free. 8:30am. Makawao Town; Facebook.com/MakawaoTownParade

Photo: Flickr/Forest & Kim Starr