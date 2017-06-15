The 2017 Maui Film Festival runs from Wednesday, June 21 to Sunday, June 25. As usual, the festival will feature a host of amazing feature films and short film screenings. This years film and foodie events include Taste of Summer at the Grand Wailea on June 21, Taste of Chocolate at the Four Seasons Resort on June 23 and Taste of Wailea at the Wailea Golf Academy on June 24. Go online for more information, times and ticket prices. Maui Film Festival; Mauifilmfestival.com

Photo: Flickr/Randy Jay Braun