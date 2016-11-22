2016 Mauitime Charity Gift Guide

The year 2016 hasn’t been kind to many of us, and it’s looking like 2017 will be worse. More than ever, the weakest and most vulnerable members of society need your help. If you don’t assist these charities, no one will.

During the holiday season, please take some time and look at all the ways you can help Maui’s neediest charities and nonprofit organizations. It might be easier than you think: they all want money, of course, but some of them they just need a little equipment or supplies that you may already own and were planning on getting rid of.

These are solid organizations that do great work, and it will take very little time and effort on your part to ensure that the holidays will be a bit better for those at their worst.

*

Hali‘imaile Community Garden

WHAT THEY DO

Hali‘imaile Community Garden donated hundreds of pounds of fresh produce each month to partner organizations that feed the hungry. The produce is donated weekly for a constant supply of fresh squash, greens, herbs, taro, fennel, and other vegetables. Volunteers make it all possible and many hands make light work of providing fresher, more nutritious food to those in the community that need it most. They are proud to have honored one of these outstanding volunteer heroes at the annual Volunteer Hero ceremony at the mayor’s office.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Cash

• Gift certificates to crop production services, ISI Hawaii Water Solutions, Kula Hardware

• Hardware from Home Depot and/or Lowe’s

• Volunteers

• Chainsaw

• Garden tools

• Garden furniture (tables and chairs)

CONTACT

Kevin Harrington, President

PO Box 1296, Pu‘unene, HI, 96784

415-480-4769

[email protected]

Haliimailegarden.com

*

Maui Historical Society – Hale Ho‘ike‘ike

WHAT THEY DO

Their mission is to collect, preserve, study, interpret and share the history and heritage of Maui. Since 1951, the Maui Historical Society has been a community repository for Hawaiian, missionary and plantation era artifacts, documents, photographs. They’re primarily a museum,offering tours and information about our collections. They provide research opportunity to the public and special school tours for students of all ages.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Volunteers

• New toilets in the men’s and women’s toilets (2 total). They need a new energy efficient brand to help reduce their carbon footprint.

• Funding to help purchase a solar panel system to help them reduce their electricity bill, and allow themselves to “go off the grid” in terms of electricity usage.

CONTACT

Sissy Lake Farm, executive director

2373-A Main St., Wailuku

808-244-3326

[email protected]

Mauimuseum.org

*

Women Helping Women

WHAT THEY DO

They work hard to end domestic violence throughout our county and the world. They recognize that not everyone wants their relationship to end–they just want the violence and abuse to stop. WHW works hard with families to create safety plans and work with the community to support victims and educate ourselves about the many forms of domestic violence and how everyone can work together to end it. They help women, men, families and communities be safer and we save lives. Literally–their tagline is “Until Every Home is Safe.”

WHAT THEY NEED

• Money

• Gift cards

• Movie tickets

• Holiday dinners

CONTACT

Stacey Moniz, Executive Director

1935 Main St., #202, Wailuku

808-242-6600

[email protected]

WomenHelpingWomenMaui.org

*

Habitat for Humanity Maui

WHAT THEY DO

Habitat for Humanity Maui has been providing low cost housing and repairs for almost 20 years on the island of Maui. Recently, Habitat expanded its geographic area to include Lanai so that they can help deserving families on Lanai and Maui. They’ve completed more than 108 homes since 2003 and have plans to start a 10 house subdivision in Lahaina next year. They also continue to do small critical repairs and major repairs for those families whose income doesn’t allow them to finance these repairs. All projects done by Habitat are at no profit and no interest, making it affordable for families earning below 80 percent median income. Habitat for Humanity Maui is a licensed construction company, a loan originator and mortgage company as well as a loan servicer.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Volunteers, skilled or unskilled on the job site. We need volunteers to prepare lunches or work on our committees.

• Building materials.

• Monetary donations help fund the building program as well.

• Gift cards for hardware stores so that we can purchase tools for the jobsite and volunteers.

CONTACT

Sherri K. Dodson, Executive Director

Habitat for Humanity Maui

970 L. Main St., Wailuku

808-242-1140

[email protected]

Habitat-maui.org

*

Maui Nui Botanical Garden

WHAT THEY DO

Maui Nui Botanical Gardens’ mission is to foster appreciation and understanding of Maui Nui Plants and their role in Hawaiian cultural expression by providing a gathering place for discovery, education and conservation. They grow and promote native and canoe plants unique to Maui County. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens works to increase community use of native Hawaiian plants, and directly acts to prevent extinction of Maui’s unique endemic plants. They work with conservation organizations who protect watersheds and natural areas, by growing and storing rare species with small populations threatened with extinction.

WHAT THEY NEED

• New garden gloves (all sizes)

• Outdoor tables and chairs for school group visits

• Handi-capable gardening tools for volunteers: for ideas, visit Disability-worktools.com and click “Gardening”

• Fencing materials and labor

• Riding lawnmower

• Golf cart

• Chipper/shredder

• Volunteers–come to their weekly two-hour “Weed and Pot Club” (Wednesdays, 8:30-10:30am) and help them maintain the garden.

CONTACT

Whit Germano

P.O. Box 6040 Kahului, HI 96733

808-249-2798

[email protected]

Mnbg.org

*

Na Keiki O Emalia

WHAT THEY DO

Trained volunteer facilitators provide a safe, comfortable place where families can process their grief and form friendships with others who have had a similar experience. They do not provide therapy or counseling. They use art and creative expression in the groups, as well as toys and games for the younger keiki.

Children, teens and their families benefit because unprocessed grief can lead to difficulties in school, behavioral problems, anxiety and depression. The community benefits because these young people can have happy, healthy and full lives as they mature.

WHAT THEY NEED

• A home of our own

• New toys

• New arts/crafts materials file cabinet.

CONTACT

Brooke A. Brown, PhD

PO Box 1137, Wailuku, HI 96793

808-214-9832

[email protected]

NKoEmaui.org

*

Pacific Primate Sanctuary

WHAT THEY DO

Pacific Primate Sanctuary, Inc. works 24/7 to stop the suffering of our fellow beings and protect their precious lives. Pacific Primate Sanctuary offers refuge and protection to Central and South America primates from research labs, tourist attractions and the pet trade. Their work at the Sanctuary includes providing the rehabilitative care, which enables primates to recover from the trauma and abuse that they have suffered and restoring some of their birthright–life in the natural world with others of their own kind. PPS is an entirely volunteer, nonprofit organization. Pacific Primate Sanctuary is where the suffering stops and the healing begins.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Volunteer animal caregivers, office assitants, groundskeepers and handypeople

• Donations

• Photovoltaic Energy System

• New telephone and answering machine

• Gardening/grounds keeping equipment and tools including a push mower and garden shed

• Load of pea gravel

• Vegetable seeds and starts

• Pet carriers

• Baby blankets, pillow cases

• Gift cards to local stores (Costco, Lowes, Home Depot, Safeway, etc.).

CONTACT

Erin Enriques, Operations Manager

808-572-8089

[email protected]

Pacificprimate.org

*

Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project

WHAT THEY DO

They’re a research and management organization dedicated to the recovery of Maui’s native forest birds. They focus our efforts on the most endangered bird which is the Kiwikiu (Maui Parrotbill). There are only 500 of them left in the world and they are only found on Maui. They study their breeding biology, population status, and productivity. They also work hard to restore high elevation forest on leeward Haleakala where Kiwikiu were once found. They will reintroduce them here once the forest is ready for the birds.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Volunteers

• Hawaiian Miles donations

• Pressure Washer

• Rite in the Rain field notebooks

• Good nature traps

• Nikwax Tech Wash (available at REI or Amazon)

• Field camp consumables (toilet paper, paper towels, biodegradable dish soap, large garbage bags, Ziplocs or Costco gift cards)

• Gaiters

• Gas gift cards for project vehicles

• Insoles for boots

• Office supplies (Copy/printer paper, envelopes, printer cartridges, stamps)

• Rubber boots from Dell’s (Women’s size 7, 8, 9 and Men’s size 9, 10, 11)

• Binocular Shoulder Harness

• 70% Isopropyl Alcohol

• Bleach

• Pillowcases

• Office paper

• Work gloves

• Landscaping help (mowing and weedeating)

• Computer services

• Graphic design services

• Oil and brake changes for vehicle maintenance

CONTACT

Laura Berthold

2465 Olinda Rd., Makawao

808-573-0280

[email protected]

Mauiforestbirds.org

*

Ka Lima O Maui

WHAT THEY DO

Ka Lima O Maui’s mission is “Enhancing Lives through Self-Reliance” for persons with disabilities through employment related services. They’re Maui’s largest employer of persons with disabilities with 60 individuals working on our grounds and custodial service contracts. They also help individuals find work in the community and work closely with employers to garner successful job placements. Their Medicaid Waiver program focuses on helping persons with disabilities gain more independent living skills through a variety of individualized activities.

WHAT THEY NEED

• New truck

• Commercial grade riding lawn mower

• 40” (or bigger) TV and mount and DVD player for our conference room

• Storage shed

• Board games

CONTACT

Debbie Wanderscheid

95 Mahalani St, #19B, Wailuku

808-244-5502

[email protected]

Kalimaomaui.org

*

The Merwin Conservancy

WHAT THEY DO

Through programs in conservation and education, and through regular community outreach and events, we work to preserve the living legacy of U.S. Poet Laureate and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner W.S. Merwin, one of America’s greatest living poets and translators. In addition to his literary works, Merwin’s legacy includes his 40-plus year conservation effort on Maui–his hand-built, off-the-grid poet’s home and lovingly restored 18.5 acre landscape that now features over 2,800 palms located on Maui’s north shore.A true “living collection”, the Merwin Palm Collection has been taxonomically identified, botanically tagged and extensively recorded in a database that can be accessed and searched online. It’s considered one of the most extensive palm collections in the world. The poet’s home will be a place of future retreat and study for botanists and writers.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Cash donations

• MacBook Pro Laptop

• All-in-one wireless printer (Print/Scan/Fax)

• Digital SLR camera with zoom

• Airline miles

• Office and event volunteers

CONTACT

Jason Denhart

P.O. Box 809, Haiku

808-579-8876

[email protected]

*

La‘a kea Community

WHAT THEY DO

La‘a kea is a residential farm community in Paia where youth and adults with special needs are part of a thriving ohana. As a state-licensed Department of Health Medicaid waiver provider, La‘a kea provides adult day health, personal assistance, supportive employment and respite services with each crew member’s goals supported with an individual plan. La‘a kea also offers affordable housing for Maui’s special needs adults. The Department of Health-licensed eight-bedroom farmhouse and three individual apartments provide a consistent and supportive social environment with real friendships and safety for the participants that prefer community living. La‘a kea is working to ensure that youth and adults with autism and intellectual disabilities in Maui County have the opportunity to dream big, and make their dreams a fully included, integrated and welcomed reality. Inclusion is a way of life. All people, with or without disabilities are welcome and fully included in valued roles.

WHAT THEY NEED

• New tractor

• Items for a commercial kitchen

• Garden tools

• Wheelbarrows

CONTACT

Andrea Hall Rodgers

639 Baldwin Ave. Paia

808-579-8398

[email protected]

Laakea.org

*

Maui Academy of Performing Arts

WHAT THEY DO

Their mission says it best. The enrich individuals, building community and connecting our world through the performing arts. For 42 years, MAPA has brought performing arts to the people of Maui by way of afterschool dance, drama and music classes, in-school performing arts residencies and educational theatre tours, and professional quality theatre and dance productions. Last year, MAPA was able to provide over $130,000 in tuition assistance, making its programs accessible to families regardless of their financial circumstances.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Cash donations

• 15 folding chairs

• 48-50” flat screen TV

CONTACT

Leighanna Locke

81 N. Church St., Wailuku

808-244-8760

[email protected]

Mauiacademy.org

*

Maui Humane Society

WHAT THEY DO

They offer adoption and transfer services for pets in need of homes, and work with owners and finders to reunite lost pets with their families. Last year, more than 7,000 animals arrived at Maui Humane Society in need of help. 993 lost pets were reunited with their owners, and 573 animal lives were saved by their Wings of Aloha transfer program alone.

Maui Humane Society’s Humane Enforcement Officers enforce Maui County animal regulations, rescue pets who are in distress out in the field, and work hard to prevent neglect and cruelty in our community. During their time with MHS, their veterinary staff provides pets with the medical care and rehabilitation that they need. The Hope Fund allows them to go above and beyond for homeless pets in need–saving lives by covering costly procedures like x-rays, amputations and other surgeries and treatment courses. Maui Humane Society also offers free spay and neuter services to the public in an effort to reduce pet overpopulation on the island. Last year, thanks to grant funding, MHS spayed and neutered 5,094 community animals at no cost to the public.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Pupparoni treats, or other ‘high value’ treats for socializing shy dogs

• Kong paste

• Puzzle toys for dogs and cats

• Assorted new or gently used collars for their foster program

• Large pop up kennels for our foster program

• Kitten toys (feathers are a hit!)

• Canned food for kittens, puppies, cats and dogs (we really need this!)

• Air Kennels for Large Dogs for their Wings of Aloha program

• Dog jerky treats (Costco sells them, their dogs LOVE them!)

• Cat toy wands (they like the feathered ones)

• Guinea pig or rabbit fortified pellet food

• Towels

• Kong toys for dogs

• Kuranda Beds for cats and dogs

• Gift Cards to Home Depot, Lowes, Office Max, Wal-mart, or Ace Hardware

CONTACT

Josephine Tempongko (Marketing and Education Coordinator)

1350 Mehameha Loop, Puunene

808-877-3680

[email protected]

Mauihumanesociety.org

*

Alzheimer’s Association Aloha Chapter

WHAT THEY DO

The Alzheimer’s Association, nationwide, works hard to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Volunteers

• Cash donations

CONTACT

Lynsey Capone-Smith (Maui Program Specialist)

1130 N. Nimitz Hwy., Ste. A-265, Honolulu, HI 96817

808-591-2771

[email protected]

Alz.org/hawaii

*

Paia Youth and Cultural Center

WHAT THEY DO

The Paia Youth & Cultural Center offers a safe and nurturing environment where youth members learn as they experience and grow! In offering many high quality programs and fun activities, the PYCC creates opportunities for youth to build skills, increase self-awareness and self esteem and be more involved in their community. Their caring staff provides guidance and mentorship during daily cooking classes, radio broadcasting, video production, skateboarding, ocean swimming, surfing and during many field trips around the island.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Nice vocal microphones for the Hekili Lab production program

• 6-person tents and other camping equipment

• Pro-level Bodyboards for our Project Venture Bodyboard Club

• WaveStorms, Sushi, and other foam surf boards

• Office chairs (and other office supplies) for their radio station and administrators.

CONTACT

Susun White, Executive Director

PO Box 790999 Paia

[email protected]

808-579-8354

PYCCMAUI.ORG

*

Boys & Girls Club of Maui

WHAT THEY DO

Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, Inc., is a nonprofit organization operating six separate drop-in service facilities that provide a safe, supportive, non-judgmental, nurturing and supervised environment where youth ages 9 to 17 years old can be themselves, experience positive role models and learn the values and skills that promote success. The Mission Statement of Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

They serve more than 9,000 Maui County youth annually through our six clubs and outreach programs. Their clubhouses are located in Central Maui, Kahekili Terrace (accepts members as young as 6), Paukukalo (accepts members as young as 6), Haiku, Makawao and Lahaina and provide award-winning, evidence-based after school and summer programs.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Volunteers

• Paper products

• School supplies (pens, pencils, paper, notebooks)

• Non-perishable food items

• Games and sports equipment

• Computers

• Game tables

CONTACT

Linda Gilbertson, Development Specialist

100 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului

808-242-4363

[email protected]

Bgcmaui.org

*

Maui Pride

WHAT THEY DO

Maui Pride works hard to educate the residents of Maui on the importance of diversity and appreciating the LGBT community. They also work hard to provide support for the youth and their families in dealing with a member that is lesbian, gay or transgender. By integrating the LGBT residents and visitors of Maui into our society and culture, their hope is that we can overcome any fears, bias or hatred and foster an even more loving environment on this spiritually enriched island.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Cash donations to expand the operation of our center and provide more support for the Youth as well as the Senior Citizen LGBT communities and everyone in-between.

CONTACT

Chuck Spence, Vice President

PO Box 1259, Pu‘unene

808-463-4636

[email protected]

Mauipride.org

*

Giving Back

WHAT THEY DO

They connect fit elders with frail elders to practice healthy aging activities together. All elders improve their balance and cognitive functions while having fun. All elders in the program benefit. Both the fit and the frail as they make deep connections with each other that go beyond the class sessions.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Data entry and computer assistance

• Photographic and video assistance

CONTACT

Karen Peterson

PO Box 791339, Paia

808-573-3109

[email protected]

MoveWithBalance.org

*

Maui United Way

WHAT THEY DO

Their nonprofit works hard to ensure that there are vital services in place to provide support for those in need, specifically around the impact areas of Education, Income and Health. It’s estimated that one in two people will be touched by MUW within their lifetime.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Toys for their holiday drive. To donate a toy, please drop it at Maui United Way, Pacific Media Group, Habitat for Humanity Restore, American Savings Banks (Maui locations only), and Ace Hardware (Pukalani, Kihei and Lahaina locations only).

CONTACT

Makana Rosete

270 Hookahi St. Ste. 301, Wailuku

808-244-8787

[email protected]

Mauiunitedway.org

*

East Maui Watershed Partnership

WHAT THEY DO

The partnership actively manages 40,000 acres of fragile high elevation forests. They do this by building and maintaining ungulate-proof fencing in some of the most inclement weather and terrain in order to protect native forest from cattle, goat, pig and deer damage. The crew controls invasive weeds and monitors the forest’s health. They do outreach in the community and schools spreading awareness about native species and watershed function.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Cash donation

• Sponsorship for environmental awareness tour guide training

• Bus transportation for school groups to bring them to native forest areas.

• Handheld tablets/phones to teach students about using technology in the field

• New Tarps (any size)

• Silent auction items and prizes for artists

CONTACT

Allison Borell

P.O. Box 431, Makawao HI 96768

808-573-6999

[email protected]

Eastmauiwatershed.org

*

Maui Arts & Cultural Center

WHAT THEY DO

The MACC is a Hawaii’s most comprehensive performing and visual arts facility–inspiring people through personal and shared experiences of the arts. All people on Maui stand to benefit from what happens at the MACC: the staff and administration strive to provide meaningful, enriching and entertaining arts experiences, through a diverse presentation of performing and visual arts. The MACC also serves as a launching pad for the community’s artists (working and future!) to express themselves.

WHAT THEY NEED

• New members

• Volunteers

• Concert piano or baby grand for the McCoy Studio Theater

CONTACT

Inger Tully

1 Cameron Way, Kahului, HI 96732

808-242- ARTS (2787)

[email protected]

MauiArts.org

*

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center

WHAT THEY DO

The Hui is dedicated to sharing the visual arts with the entire community–ranging from improving academic performance to strengthening and transforming lives and building community. The arts and other “non-core” subjects have been diminishing in Hawaii’s classrooms for over a decade.

In a National Center for Education Statistics report outlining 2012 art education policies in each state, Hawaii ranks near the bottom–40th out of 50 states and Washington, D.C. Due in part to federal education requirements as well as budget cuts to public school arts programs, many children have limited access to arts education and, as a result, more than ever the Hui serves as a vital community resource by providing arts education opportunities to youth and adults on Maui.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Cash donations

CONTACT

Erin Wooldridge, Development & Marketing Manager

2841 Baldwin Ave. Makawao, HI 96768

808-572- 6560

[email protected]

Huinoeau.com

*

Lahaina Arts Association

WHAT THEY DO

The Lahaina Arts Association provides no-cost art education for children on Maui and Molokai who need it most, through the Maui Youth Art Outreach program. Their focus is to bring quality art education to children who would otherwise have no access to creative arts. Currently, LAA reaches nearly 1,000 keiki every year. They partner with Hana School and Kaunakakai School on Molokai to provide the students only art education programming. They partner with youth centers, homeless centers, and government housing sites to serve communities in-need. Additionally, LAA provides annual scholarships and mentorships for High school art students.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Cash donations

• Acrylic paint, all colors

• Paint brushes

• Colored paper

• Crayons, markers, colored pencils and watercolors

• Craft supplies

• Art supplies

• Copy paper

CONTACT

Erin Brothers

648 Wharf St. Suite 103, Lahaina, HI 96761

808-661-0111

[email protected]

Lahaina-arts.org

*

Theatre Theatre Maui

WHAT THEY DO

Theatre Theatre Maui provides a full-spectrum of hands-on theater experience for children and adults in the West Maui community while also cultivating and nurturing local artists in the production of their original works. While there are several performance-based theater arts programs in Central or South Maui, there are very few performance-based drama programs offered on West Maui. Theatre Theatre Maui bridges this gap by providing low-cost and no-cost drama programs on the Westside. We provide free improv classes at the Boys & Girls Club in Lahaina. They also provide a tutor to teach after-school theater arts class at Lahaina Intermediate School.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Cash donations

• Storage space

• Furniture casters

• Paint, rollers, pans, brushes

• Cardboard boxes, foam boards, paper, poster board

• Crayons, color marking pens, glue

• Tools of just about any kind

• Cleaning supplies

• Extension cords, plastic buckets, safety scissors

CONTACT

Angie Thompson

PO Box 12318, Lahaina, HI 96761

808-661-1168

[email protected]

Ttmwestmaui.org

*

NVC NextGen

WHAT THEY DO

They work hard to bring the awareness and skills of Nonviolent Communication to the community. They especially want to reach people that influence our next generation. Their goal is to create a shift in our culture toward collaboration and compassion. They work with other local nonprofits that could use support in learning and incorporating nvc in their programs, guest lecture at the universities in Hawaii, offer free parenting classes around the island and actively pursue avenues to have Nonviolent Communication taught in schools through anti-bullying programs and peer mediation.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Access to schools and the community

CONTACT

Jamaica LaTurner

PO Box 790343, Paia HI 96779

808-575-5301

[email protected]

Nvcnextgen.org

*

Maui Family YMCA

WHAT THEY DO

The Maui Family YMCA works hard to enhance the quality of life for individuals, families and our community through programs that foster moral growth and build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all. The Maui Family YMCA also helps a large portion of our community through their Scholarship Program, providing financial assistance to individuals and families. Through this program, the Maui Family YMCA was able to produce over 200 membership opportunities and approximately 300 program services.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Cash donations

CONTACT

Brian Kawamoto

250 Kanaloa Ave. Kahului, HI 96732

808-242-9007

[email protected]

Mauiymca.org

*

Maui Huliau Foundation

WHAT THEY DO

They promote environmental literacy and leadership among Maui youth ages 12-18 via their environmental filmmaking and leadership programs. Maui Huliau Foundation is currently in its fifth year serving Maui youth ages 12-18 from all schools. Their Huliau Environmental Filmmaking Club has produced more than 40 student environmental films now on their YouTube channel and have been selected at international film festivals.

Students in this program and the Huliau Youth Leaders program are working on innovative projects like using film and the internet to teach environmental filmmaking to students in other Pacific islands, and working with community groups to raise awareness about the impacts of single-use plastic. They also lead annual backpacking trips into Haleakala.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Monetary donations

CONTACT

PO Box 977, Haiku

808-757-2100

[email protected]

Mauihuliaufoundation.org

*

Imua Family Services

WHAT THEY DO

Imua Family Services provides comprehensive early childhood development services to children and their families with the support and resources needed to reach their full potential in life. They provide a combination of services including speech language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy and care coordination services. Their team works hard to get children a plan that best fits them and helps them reach those important milestones.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Volunteers

• Monetary donations

CONTACT

161 S. Wakea Ave., Kahului

808-244-7467

Imuafamilyservices.org

*

Maui Food Bank

WHAT THEY DO

They’re the county’s primary food provider for people in need. They serve about 10,000 people every month, 40 percent of whom are children.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Cash donations

• Canned food (meat, tuna, fruits, vegetables, soups)

• Boxes of cereal, rice and pasta

CONTACT

808-243-9500

Mauifoodbank.com

*

Friends of Moku‘ula

WHAT THEY DO

Through educational programs, they cultivate awareness of Native Hawaiian culture and share the history of Lahaina and Maui with others, including students, teachers, visitors and residents. They are committed to restoring Hawaii’s royal complex at Moku‘ula and working with governmental entities to revive the pond of Mokuhinia (at the south end of Lahaina).

WHAT THEY NEED

• Monetary donations

CONTACT

505 Front St., #221, Lahaina

808-661-3659

[email protected]

Mokuula.com

*

Maui Adult Day Care Centers

WHAT THEY DO

They provide a safe nurturing environment filled with love and compassion for adults with physical or cognitive impairments, personal care that pampers and keeps them safe and comfortable, and daily reminiscent activities to bring a spark of life back into their days. They strive to support the needs of caregivers; to help him/her survive their role; to know how to provide compassionate care through gained knowledge of dementia behaviors.

WHAT THEY NEED

• Monetary donations

CONTACT

11 Mahaolu St. Suite B, Kahului

808-871-5804

Madcc.org

Cover design: Darris Hurst