WWII Pop-Up Display at Nisei Veterans Memorial Center

There’s a World War II pop-up display at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center from now until Friday, May 26. The display honors the approximately 33,000 Japanese-American soldiers that served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the war. You’ll see diagrams, photos, historical imagery and memorabilia from Pfc. Susumu Fukuyoshi of the 100th Infantry Battalion and Pfc. Hiroichi Tomita of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team’s personal collections. Free. 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org
Photo courtesy of Deidre Tegarden
